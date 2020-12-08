Health

CDC: Covid-19 Hospitalization Rate for Native People Rises, Remains 2nd Highest of Any Demographic

Details By Native News Online Staff December 08, 2020

In its latest weekly Covid-19 surveillance summary for the week of Nov. 28, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the overall Covid-19 hospitalization rate for American Indians and Alaska Natives has now grown to 521 per 100,000 people. This new rate is up from 487.3 for the week of Nov. 14.

According to latest data from the CDC’s COVID-19-Associated Hospitalization Surveillance Network (COVID-NET), which conducts population-based surveillance for laboratory-confirmed coronavirus-related hospitalizations in counties participating in the Emerging Infections Program (EIP) and the Influenza Hospitalization Surveillance Project (IHSP), only Hispanic or Latino people have a higher hospitalization rate than Native people.

CDC.gov

The next highest hospitalization rates were Black people (475.5), Asian or Pacific Islander (158.8) and non-Hispanic white people (140).

“A total of 85,678 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-associated hospitalizations were reported by sites between March 1, 2020, and November 28, 2020. The overall cumulative hospitalization rate was 262.8 per 100,000 population,” the summary reads. “The overall weekly hospitalization rate is at its highest point since the beginning of the pandemic, with steep increases in adults aged 65 years and older. All COVID-NET sites have reported increasing hospitalization rates in recent weeks. The hospitalization rates for the most recent week are expected to increase as additional data are reported in future weeks.”

For individuals aged 18-49, however, the hospitalization rate for Native people (399.9) is the highest of any other demographic.

It's December 2020, can you help... We’re asking our readers for a little help as 2020 draws to a close. If you can afford it, we hope you’ll consider a one-time donation of $5 or more to help fund our Indigenous-led coverage of important news throughout Indian Country. Covering the news hasn’t been easy this year, but we believe it’s been critically important given the changes and upheaval we’ve experienced — from COVID-19 and the 2020 Census, to issues of racial equity, efforts to suppress the Native vote, and far too many stories of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls. Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff