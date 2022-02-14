CDC: Boosters Effectiveness Wanes at 4 Months, but Protects Against Hospitalization

Details By Native News Online Staff February 14, 2022

A study released on Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), show booster shots of the of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines lose effectiveness after four months, but still provide significant protection that keeps hospitalization during the Omicron surge.

The study’s research indicates booster shots remain very effective against moderate and severe COVID-19 for about two months after the third shot, but their effectiveness wanes after four months, which suggests the need for additional boosters.

Researchers found during the Omicron variant, vaccine effectiveness against outpatient visits was 87 percent in people who had received the booster two months earlier but declined to 66 percent after four months. Hospitalization rates for those who received the booster fell from 91 percent at two months to 78 percent after four months.

According to a press release from the CDC on boosters, boosters are safe and effective, and CDC continues to recommend everyone 5 and older remain up to date with recommended COVID-19 vaccinations, to ensure optimal protection against hospitalizations and severe outcomes. For most people, that means getting a booster dose 5 months after receiving an mRNA vaccine or 2 months after receiving Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. CDC is continuing to closely monitor the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines to help inform public health efforts.

The Indian Health Service (IHS) is continues to distribute all three COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized or approved in the U.S, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests. The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days. Order your tests now so you have them when you need them. If you need a COVID-19 test now, please see other testing resources for free testing locations in your area. CLICK to order

More Stories Like This

11 years of Native News This month, February 2022, we celebrate our 11th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. This month, February 2022, we celebrate our 11th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices.

Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re able, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $11 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter