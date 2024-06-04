California Restores State Indian Health Program Funding

Details By Native News Online Staff June 04, 2024

Last week, the California Legislative Native American Caucus successfully restored Indian Health Program (IHP) Funding to the Legislative Budget Proposal.

The IHP funds are used to decrease disparities among Native Americans and Alaska Natives living in California.

The State Indian Health Program was eliminated in 2009 under then-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2009 and then restored in 2023. Funding, $23 million, was cut in the 2024 May Revise, according to California Assemblymember James Ramos’ office, who worked to restore the funding.

“I am proud that the Caucus – 63 members strong—rallied alongside the California Rural Indian Health Board, the California Consortium for Urban Indian Health and many others to support health care access in the state’s Indian Country,” Ramos said in a statement. “We will continue to advocate and support this vitally needed program. We are grateful to the two legislative budget committees and budget health subcommittee chairs of both houses.”

Restoring funds for California’s Indian Health Program is crucial to support the urgent health needs of tribal communities and help save lives, added Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) in a statement.

