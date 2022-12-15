Biden Administration Offers FREE Covid Tests to Households

Details By Native News Online Staff December 15, 2022

Just in time for the holiday season, the Biden administration announced Thursday that it’s making rapid Covid tests by mail available for free again.

Every U.S. household is eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-⁠19 tests at CovidTests.gov. Orders will begin shipping December 19, 2022.

“While COVID-19 is not the disruptive force it once was, the virus continues to evolve, and cases are on the rise again as families are spending more time indoors and gathering for the holidays,” the White House announced on Dec. 15 as part of its Covid-19 winter preparedness plan. “Throughout the COVID-19 response, this Administration has been prepared for whatever the virus throws our way – and this moment is no different.”

In addition, the administration is focusing on: providing over 15,000 free community testing sites nationwide, expanding vaccination sites, and getting additional resources to community health centers and aging and disability networks to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

