42nd Annual National Indian Tribal Health Conference Kicks Off in Rapid City

Details By Native News Online Staff May 21, 2024

More than 1,250 tribal leaders, tribal health workers, and advocates descended on Rapid City, South Dakota, yesterday to kick off the 42nd Annual National Indian Health Board Conference.

The Conference, which runs through Friday, May 24 and is themed “Health Equity On Our Own Terms,” covers topics such as funding for Indian Health, Tribal public health, Indigenous determinants of health, behavioral health and more. Programming includes workshops, hands-on training, and listening and consultation sessions across five tracks, including:

Mind, Body, Spirit: Health Promotion & Disease Prevention

Hope & Healing: Behavioral Health

Resilient Tribal Communities: Public Health Policy, Infrastructure, and Systems

Advocacy: Law, Policy, & Federal Relations

Strong Health Care Systems: Strengthening Health Care Delivery in Indian Country



“Through this conference, we will examine these topics and we are confident that our voices, together, will carry throughout the Federal Government, in Congress and within the Administration. We must prevail,” read a welcome statement from Stacy A. Bohlen (Sault Ste. Marie Chippewa), Chief Executive Officer of NIHB and William Smith (Valdez Native Tribe) Chairman and Alaska Area Representative of NIHB.

As well, on Tuesday, May 21, the conference will host the NIHB 2024 Heros in Health Awards Gala. The event will honor outstanding individuals, programs, and organizations from across Indian Country whose work has significantly contributed to improving American Indian and Alaska Native health.

The National Indian Health Board is a non-profit organization founded in 1972 to elevate the Tribal perspective while monitoring federal legislation, and opening opportunities to network with other national healthcare organizations to engage their support on Indian healthcare issues.

