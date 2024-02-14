Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians Passes Protection for Sacred Trees

Details By Native News Online Staff February 14, 2024

Giizhik trees, sacred beings in Anishinaabe culture, will soon be protected from overharvesting by Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians’ tribal code .







Anishinaabe people have used northern white-cedar wood and bark for centuries to create cultural items such as birchbark canoes and ceremonial mats. But climate change and overharvesting has caused a decline in Giizhik in recent years, the tribe said.



On Feb. 13, the tribe announced updates to its Tribal Code that will ensure the sustainable harvest of Giizhik trees.

“Giizhik trees are sacred, elder beings to our Anishinaabe nation, which provide teachings, medicine, and essential habitat for other plants and wildlife,” said Sault Tribe Chairman Austin Lowes in a statement. “It’s important that we stop the abuse of Giizhik trees in our region and promote sustainable harvest practices for future generations.”

Under the new law, tribal members must obtain a permit before collecting Giizhik bark from tribal or public land. Legal harvesting under the updated Code is designed to protect and honor Giizhik trees and to maintain good harvesting relationships in future generations, according to the tribe.

