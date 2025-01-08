Historic $121 Million Investment Announced to Boost Tribal Climate Resilience

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff January 08, 2025

The Department of the Interior has announced an unprecedented $121 million investment to help Tribal communities combat the most severe climate-related threats to their homelands.

Funded through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, this marks the largest allocation in the history of the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Tribal Community Resilience Annual Awards Program. A total of 96 Tribes and 10 Tribal organizations will receive funding for 124 projects aimed at strengthening climate resilience and ensuring the safety and sustainability of Tribal homelands.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

This investment, sourced from the Inflation Reduction Act, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and annual appropriations, will allow Tribes to proactively plan for climate-related challenges and, where necessary, relocate critical infrastructure.

“Indigenous communities face unique and intensifying climate-related challenges that pose an existential threat to Tribal economies, infrastructure, lives, and livelihoods,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. “Through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we have made transformational commitments to assist Tribes and Tribal organizations as they plan for and implement climate resilience measures, upholding our trust and treaty responsibilities and safeguarding these places for generations to come.”

Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland emphasized the importance of this initiative. “Today, we are not just investing in projects; we are investing in the future of our Tribal communities,” he said. “The Biden-Harris administration recognizes the vital role that Indigenous knowledge and leadership play. These awards are a downpayment on a more sustainable and resilient future for Native communities across the country.”

Breaking Down the Funding

This historic investment includes:

$17.1 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law $79.8 million from the Inflation Reduction Act

from the Inflation Reduction Act $24.2 million from fiscal year 2024 annual appropriations

The funding also supports the Biden-Harris administration’s Justice40 Initiative, which aims to direct 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments to disadvantaged communities. Federally recognized Tribes, including Alaska Native Villages, are classified as disadvantaged communities regardless of land status.

The Tribal Climate Resilience Annual Awards Program funds a wide range of projects, including climate adaptation planning, community-led relocation, habitat restoration, and ocean and coastal management. The projects are designed to address the specific climate challenges faced by Tribal communities, from rising sea levels to extreme weather events.

A detailed list of the awards can be found here.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Right now, your support goes twice as far. Thanks to a generous $35,000 matching fund, every dollar you give during December 2024 will be doubled to protect sovereignty and amplify Native voices. No paywalls. No corporate owners. Just independent, Indigenous journalism. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter