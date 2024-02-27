Feds Announce $18M for Tribally-Led Clean Energy Projects

Details By Native News Online Staff February 27, 2024

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced today $18 million in grant funding for tribally-led clean energy projects.

The funding opportunity called the Communities Sparking Investments in Transformative Energy (C-SITE), will award the money to projects that “implement municipally- or Tribal-led, high-impact clean energy projects in disadvantaged communities, energy communities, small- and medium-sized cities and towns, and Tribal communities,” according to the DOE.

“This funding will spark tangible investments flowing to residents and workers alike, helping transform communities across the nation, increasing access to clean energy solutions that will lower energy costs and enhance energy sovereignty,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm in a statement.

The Department of Energy outlined the goals of the project to: deliver direct local community benefits of clean energy, including energy costs and improved air quality; spark additional investments in communities that create long-term local economic development opportunities; advance community-identified energy priorities; and build capacity and partnerships in local governments and tribes.

Project proposals can include: building efficiency or electrification, clean transportation, energy infrastructure upgrades, microgrid development and deployment, renewable energy, and workforce development.

The Department of Energy expects to grant 20 awards, valued at between $900,000 to $3,600,000 each.

Applications are due by May 31 at 5:00 pm ET. For more information, tune into DOE webinars on March 7th at 2:00pm ET and on March 21st at 3:00pm ET.

