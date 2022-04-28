Dibaginjigaadeg Anishinaabe Ezhitwaad - A Tribal Climate Adaptation Menu

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff April 28, 2022

Climate change continues to impact all of us, yet most climate adaptation planning tools fail to address the needs, cultures, perspectives, or values of Indigenous and Tribal communities.

In response to that problem, the Climate Change Response Framework, a collaboration between multiple Federal, state and local agencies working “to incorporate climate change considerations into natural resource management,” has released a “Tribal Climate Adaptation Menu” to provide a framework to integrate Indigenous and “traditional knowledge, culture, language, and history into the climate adaptation planning process.”

The Tribal Climate Adaptation Menu was developed by multiple collaborators from academic, government, intertribal, and Tribal entities in the Great Lakes region. It is “an extensive collection of climate change adaptation actions for natural resource management,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture website.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

It is based on Ojibwe and Menominee concepts, languages, perspectives, and values, and was designed to be adapted by other Tribal and Indigenous communities, cultures, and languages as well as non-Indigenous partners.

Climate Change Response Framework is a a collaboration with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the National Park Service, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Northeast Climate Adaptation Science Center, U.S. Department of Agriculture, USDA Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the U.S. Geological Survey, and many state and local governments and organizations.

The Menu is available for download on the Great Lakes Indian Fisheries and Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC) website.

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter