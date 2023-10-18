27 Tribes File Amicus Brief in Support of Bad River Band's Lawsuit to Evict Enbridge Energy from Tribal Land

Details By Native News Online Staff October 18, 2023

Twenty-seven tribal nations and four tribal organizations on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit in support of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians’ (Bad River Band) fight to eject Enbridge Energy’s Line 5 pipeline from its reservation in northern Wisconsin, along the shores of Lake Superior.

The basis of the Bad River Band’s lawsuit is Enbridge’s right-of-way with the sovereign nation to operate the Line 5 expired in 2013 and was not renewed by the tribe. Despite the Bad River Band refusing to renew the right-of-way, the Canadian oil and gas giant continues to operate the pipeline and refuses to leave the Reservation.

At this point, the Bad River Band contends Enbridge Energy, Inc. is trespassing on its tribal land.

In June 2023, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin ruled that Enbridge is consciously and willfully trespassing on the Bad River Band’s reservation.

“No right-of-way means no right to operate on tribal land, just like on any other type of land holding in the United States,” Bay Mills Indian Community President Whitney Gravelle.said “As sovereign governments and landowners, it is the absolute right of every Tribal Nation to expel any entity operating on their lands without consent.”

The court ordered Enbridge to decommission the portions of the Line 5 oil and gas network the corporation operates without a right-of-way on tribal lands. Enbridge appealed that decision to the 7th Circuit, and the tribal amicus brief supports the Bad River Band’s right to evict the trespasser.

“A foreign corporation that makes billions of dollars a year is asking the U.S. courts to also ignore its on-going trespass and allow it to trample over the rights of sovereign Tribal Nations in the name of profit,” said Native American Rights Fund (NARF) Staff Attorney Wesley James Furlong.

The amicus brief advocates for the sovereign rights of tribal nations to expel trespassers from their lands and demonstrates how Enbridge’s trespass perpetuates the tragic history of stealing Native lands. The legal filing explains how U.S. courts could end corporate land grabs by upholding the inherent sovereign authority of Tribal Nations to expel trespassers from their lands. NARF drafted the brief on behalf of the 27 Tribal Nations and 4 organizations.

“Tribal Nations certainly can evict and eject trespassers like Enbridge who operate illegally on tribal lands without permission. The appeal court’s decision in this case will affect the rights that all Tribal Nations have to protect themselves from corporate land grabs,” said Furlong.

The 27 Tribal Nations and 4 organizations who submitted the amicus brief include:

Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians Barona Band of Mission Indians Bay Mills Indian Community Chippewa Cree Tribe Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians Jamul Indian Village of California Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Lower Sioux Indian Community of the State of Minnesota Muscogee (Creek) Nation Navajo Nation Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Oneida Nation Pueblo of Isleta Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of the Fort Hall Reservation St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin Stockbridge-Munsee Community Suquamish Indian Tribe of the Port Madison Reservation Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians White Earth Band of Ojibwe California Tribal Chairpersons’ Association Coalition of Large Tribes National Congress of American Indian United South and Eastern Tribes Sovereignty Protection Fund, Inc.

Read the Amicus Brief: https://www.narf.org/nill/documents/20231018bad-river-enbridge-tribal-amicus.pdf

