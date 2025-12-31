The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) Mourns the Passing of Former U.S. Senator Ben Nighthorse Campbell (Northern Cheyenne)

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff December 31, 2025

The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) mourns the passing of former U.S. Senator Ben Nighthorse Campbell (Northern Cheyenne).

“Ben Nighthorse Campbell stood at the intersection of our peoples’ history and future,” said NCAI President Mark Macarro. “His extraordinary life and accomplishments broke barriers and left a path for all those who seek to follow as leaders in Indian Country and in America.”

Please support our year-end campaign. CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

“I will miss the counsel and wisdom of my old friend,” President Macarro added.

Senator Campbell, a trailblazing statesman, helped transform federal Indian policy and elevate the voices of Tribal Nations across the United States. As the first Native American to serve in the U.S. Senate in more than six decades — and the only American Indian to chair the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs — Senator Campbell brought the concerns of Tribal Nations to the center of national decision-making.​ Senator Campbell was a tireless champion for Tribal sovereignty, treaty rights, and the well-being of Native communities throughout his time as a U.S. Representative and U.S. Senator. He advanced key legislation for Indian Country, including the establishment of the National Museum of the American Indian, major water rights settlements for Tribal Nations, and critical investments in Indian health, education, infrastructure, and public safety. His legacy also includes broader national achievements, such as his work on national parks, public lands, and protections for law enforcement officers through the Bulletproof Vest Partnership Act.​

Beyond elected office, Senator Campbell’s life reflected a profound commitment to service and excellence. A member of the Northern Cheyenne Council of Forty‑Four Chiefs, a three-time U.S. judo champion and Olympic team captain, and a renowned jeweler, he carried his culture, discipline, and creativity into every arena. He earned global respect for building bridges between peoples and nations, as underscored by his awards, including the Ellis Island Medal of Freedom and Japan’s Order of the Rising Sun.​

NCAI extends heartfelt condolences to Senator Campbell’s family, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, and all those whose lives he touched through his leadership, mentorship, and friendship. May his memory be a blessing and a charge to continue the work of strengthening Tribal Nations and upholding the inherent rights and dignity of Native peoples.

More Stories Like This

Help us defend tribal sovereignty. At Native News Online, our mission is rooted in telling the stories that strengthen sovereignty and uplift Indigenous voices — not just at year’s end, but every single day. Because of your generosity last year, we were able to keep our reporters on the ground in tribal communities, at national gatherings and in the halls of Congress — covering the issues that matter most to Indian Country: sovereignty, culture, education, health and economic opportunity. That support sustained us through a tough year in 2025. Now, as we look to the year ahead, we need your help right now to ensure warrior journalism remains strong — reporting that defends tribal sovereignty, amplifies Native truth, and holds power accountable. The stakes couldn't be higher. Your support keeps Native voices heard, Native stories told and Native sovereignty defended. Stand with Warrior Journalism today. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher