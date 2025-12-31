Next on Native Bidaské: Covering Indian Country: Lessons from 2025 & the Road Ahead

Details By Native StoryLab December 31, 2025

What Native Journalists Are Watching Now—and What Comes Next

As 2025 draws to a close, the questions facing Indian Country aren’t just about what happened—but what comes next.

This week on Native Bidaské, host Levi Rickert convenes a roundtable with Native News Online reporters Shaun Griswald and Elyse Wild to take stock of the stories that shaped the year—and to look ahead to the issues already emerging in 2026.

The conversation begins with reflection: Which stories defined 2025? Which headlines demanded deeper scrutiny? And which issues may have been overlooked as news cycles accelerated?

From there, the discussion moves forward. Griswald and Wild share what they’re tracking next—from policy shifts and sovereignty battles to health, environmental justice, and the evolving role of Native media in holding institutions accountable.

More than a year-in-review, this episode offers rare insight into how Native journalists think, prioritize, and prepare—grounded in lived experience and a responsibility to Native communities.

For viewers who want to understand not just what Native News Online covers, but why, this roundtable delivers clarity, context, and a look into the future of Indigenous journalism.

📅 Airs Friday at 12 PM ET on YouTube and Native News Online.