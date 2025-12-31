Next on Native Bidaské: Covering Indian Country: Lessons from 2025 & the Road Ahead

- Details
- By Native StoryLab
-
What Native Journalists Are Watching Now—and What Comes Next
As 2025 draws to a close, the questions facing Indian Country aren’t just about what happened—but what comes next.
This week on Native Bidaské, host Levi Rickert convenes a roundtable with Native News Online reporters Shaun Griswald and Elyse Wild to take stock of the stories that shaped the year—and to look ahead to the issues already emerging in 2026.
The conversation begins with reflection: Which stories defined 2025? Which headlines demanded deeper scrutiny? And which issues may have been overlooked as news cycles accelerated?
From there, the discussion moves forward. Griswald and Wild share what they’re tracking next—from policy shifts and sovereignty battles to health, environmental justice, and the evolving role of Native media in holding institutions accountable.
More than a year-in-review, this episode offers rare insight into how Native journalists think, prioritize, and prepare—grounded in lived experience and a responsibility to Native communities.
For viewers who want to understand not just what Native News Online covers, but why, this roundtable delivers clarity, context, and a look into the future of Indigenous journalism.
📅 Airs Friday at 12 PM ET on YouTube and Native News Online.
Help us defend tribal sovereignty.
At Native News Online, our mission is rooted in telling the stories that strengthen sovereignty and uplift Indigenous voices — not just at year’s end, but every single day.
Because of your generosity last year, we were able to keep our reporters on the ground in tribal communities, at national gatherings and in the halls of Congress — covering the issues that matter most to Indian Country: sovereignty, culture, education, health and economic opportunity.
That support sustained us through a tough year in 2025. Now, as we look to the year ahead, we need your help right now to ensure warrior journalism remains strong — reporting that defends tribal sovereignty, amplifies Native truth, and holds power accountable.
The stakes couldn't be higher. Your support keeps Native voices heard, Native stories told and Native sovereignty defended.
Stand with Warrior Journalism today.
Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher