Still Time to Apply: American Indian College Fund Scholarships for 2025–26

Details By Native News Online Staff May 15, 2025

It’s not too late to take the next step in your educational journey. The American Indian College Fund is offering more than $21 million in scholarship opportunities for Native students for the 2025–26 academic year—and there’s still time to apply.

While applications will be accepted until funds are exhausted, students who apply by May 31 will receive priority consideration.

With a simplified online application, students can easily apply for consideration across 385 different scholarship programs. Awards vary by program, with most ranging from $2,000 to $3,000.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be enrolled members—or descendants of enrolled members—of federally or state recognized Tribes. Students do not need to select a college or university before applying, and completing the FAFSA is encouraged (but not required) to help maximize financial aid. The College Fund also offers expert guidance to assist students throughout the process.

Start your application today at: https://collegefund.org/students/scholarships/

