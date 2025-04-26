Navajo Nation Council Rejects School Voucher Executive Order, Citing Threats to Sovereignty and Tribal Education Systems

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff April 26, 2025

On April 21, the 25th Navajo Nation Council passed legislation opposing Executive Order 14191, a federal directive issued by former President Donald Trump that encourages the use of federal education funds—including Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) resources—for private, charter, and religious schools.

Sponsored by Delegate Dr. Andy Nez, Legislation No. 0057-25 argues that the order was issued without meaningful consultation with tribal nations and threatens both the sovereignty of the Navajo Nation and the future of BIE-funded schools.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Executive Order 14191, titled “Expanding Educational Freedom and Opportunity for Families,” instructs the U.S. Secretary of the Interior to explore ways to divert federal education funding to non-BIE institutions and submit a plan within 90 days. The Navajo Nation contends that this directive disregards the federal government’s trust and treaty responsibilities—outlined in the Treaties of 1849 and 1868—to provide education for Navajo children in a manner that respects and upholds tribal sovereignty.

“This order undermines the trust responsibility guaranteed in our treaties and poses a threat to community schools that this administration fails to visit,” said Delegate Dr. Andy Nez. “Our schools are already under-resourced, and many serve as the only educational institution for students; diverting funds will only widen those gaps.”

The legislation highlights serious concerns about diverting federal education funds away from Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) schools—many of which are located in remote areas where students have no practical alternatives. It points out that 31 of the 66 BIE-funded schools on the Navajo Nation are in rural, broadband-limited regions, making school choice policies both unfeasible and potentially harmful to Navajo students.

“Our students deserve stability, not policies that risk school closures or reduced services in rural and underserved areas,” said Delegate Vince James.

The measure reaffirms the Navajo Nation’s government-to-government relationship with the United States and its treaty rights, formally opposing school choice initiatives that bypass tribal consultation or threaten BIE funding. It calls for increased consultation with the U.S. Department of Education and the Bureau of Indian Education and authorizes the Navajo Nation President, Vice President, and Speaker to take all necessary actions to defend the Nation’s interests at the federal level.

As the final authority, the 25th Navajo Nation Council passed Legislation No. 0057-25 under the consent agenda, with 18 votes in favor and none opposed.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter