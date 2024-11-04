'Your vote is your voice, and your voice is your power': Harris Makes Last Campaign Stop in East Lansing, Mich.

Tags

Details By Neely Bardwell November 04, 2024

Native Vote 2024. EAST LANSING, MICH. – On Sunday, November 3, Vice President and Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris made a campaign stop in East Lansing, Mich., her last before Tuesday’s election.

Addressing a crowd of 6,000 at Michigan State University’s (MSU) Jenison Field House, she reinforced her campaign slogan, “We are not going back.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“We have an opportunity in this election to finally turn that page on a decade of politics driven by fear and division. We are done with that, and we are exhausted with it, and America is ready. America is ready for a fresh start, ready for a new way forward, where we see our fellow Americans not as an enemy, but as a neighbor,” Harris said. “We are ready for a president who knows that the true measure of a leader is not based on who you beat down, it is based on who you lift up.”

MSU Native student leader, Kaylin Casper (Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa), opened the event by speaking about the importance of the student vote and the Native vote. The gym was decorated with campaign posters in MSU colors, green and white.

Once Harris arrived, she greeted attendees, saying, “Go green,” to which the crowd responded, “Go white,” a traditional greeting between fans of MSU sports teams.

She immediately began her final pledge to voters.

“I pledge to seek common ground and common sense solutions to the challenges you face…I pledge to listen to those who will be impacted by the decisions I make. I pledge to listen to experts, and I pledge to listen to people who disagree with me, because,

I don’t believe people who disagree with me are the enemy … I pledge to always put the country above both party and self and to be a president for all Americans.”

Harris spoke directly to Gen Z, empathizing with their drive for change.

“You all are rightly impatient for change,” she said. “You all have only known the climate crisis and are leading the charge to protect our planet and our future. You, who grew up with active shooter drills and are fighting to keep our schools safe. You, who now know fewer rights than your mothers and grandmothers, are standing up for freedom. None of these issues for you are theoretical.”

Harris exited through the crowd, giving attendees the opportunity to interact with her up close, even stopping to take a few selfies. Her parting words underscored the power of voting.

“From the very start, our campaign has not been about being against something, it is about being for something, a fight for a future with freedom, opportunity and dignity for all Americans. And so in these final hours, let us remember that there is power in knowing that we are together, and let us remember that your vote is your voice, and your voice is your power, and you are powerful.”

More Stories Like This

Join our Founder’s Circle: a special group of supporters who are dedicated to ensuring that Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. To join the Founder's Circle, we ask that you make a monthly recurring contribution of $15 or more or a one-time donation of $175 or more. Donate Free Newsletter