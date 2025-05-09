Yee Ha'ólníi Doo Receives $1 Million Boost to Expand Critical Home Repair Program for Navajo Families

Details By Native News Online Staff May 09, 2025

Yee Ha'ólníi Doo has secured an additional $1 million from the Arizona Department of Housing (ADOH) to expand its “Owner-Occupied Housing Health and Safety” and energy initiative. Serving Navajo families in the Arizona portion of the Navajo Nation—specifically in Apache, Coconino, and Navajo counties—this funding, along with a one-year contract extension, brings the total program investment to $3 million.

Yee Ha'ólníi Doo is an independent nonprofit organization and does not represent any tribal government.

Launched in January 2024, the initiative has already received applications from more than 149 Navajo families and completed 66 home rehabilitation projects across 35 chapters. Repairs include roof replacements, siding, painting, electrical upgrades, and foundational work—improvements that directly combat overcrowding, unsafe conditions, and lack of basic amenities in remote areas of the Nation. The project has also created five local jobs.

“This additional funding from ADOH is a testament to the success of our program and will allow us to help even more families in need across the Navajo Nation,” said Mary Francis, Interim Executive Director of Yee Ha'ólníi Doo. “Safe, healthy homes are essential to the well-being of our communities, and we are deeply grateful for this continued partnership.”

The initiative is powered by strong partnerships with local contractors including Scott Construction, Rocket Builds, LCR Whippoorwill ARPA Crew, Kay Construction, AmeriCorps, and JH Burbank Electric.

Among the program’s beneficiaries is Vera Kee of Whippoorwill, Arizona, who had been waiting nearly seven years for repairs. “The moment I saw work begin on my home was exciting. The team’s support was quick and efficient—it helped us so much. I’m excited to have a new home that has improved life for my spouse, our children, and our six grandchildren.”

Kee’s home received extensive repairs, including foundation stabilization, new roof framing and shingles, interior insulation, drywall, and updated electrical wiring to meet Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA) standards. The work was completed in partnership with Whippoorwill ARPA Crew, Chinle AmeriCorps, and JH Burbank Electric.

“ADOH values our partnership with Yee Ha’ólníi Doo,” said ADOH Interim Director Ruby Dhillon-Williams. “Under the leadership of our Community Development & Revitalization Administrator Kathy Blodgett, we’re proud to provide critical support to vulnerable households in Northern Arizona’s Navajo communities.”

Arizona State Senator Theresa Hatathlie (Legislative District 6) emphasized the cultural and personal importance of home in Diné tradition. “Your home is a sacred place to raise a family. With that understanding, I will continue working to expand home restoration and increase affordable housing for families in our district.”

Senator Hatathlie praised Yee Ha'ólníi Doo’s efforts amid Arizona’s ongoing housing crisis, which has disproportionately impacted tribal communities. “For over a year, they’ve delivered vital assistance across tribal lands, maximizing labor and resources to help disabled, elderly, multigenerational, and low-income families. I thank Governor Hobbs and ADOH for supporting this initiative and am deeply grateful to Yee Ha’ólníi Doo for their unwavering dedication.”

