With Cases Still on the Rise on Navajo Nation, President Nez Urges Caution for Super Bowl Sunday

Details By Native News Online Staff February 05, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Super Bowl parties are part of a long tradition among football fans. This year health experts are saying the safest way to watch the game is at home with those who live in your home.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan on Friday issued a caution to Navajo citizens on the country’s largest Indian reservation.

“We know that it’s a fun time for sports fans, but the risks associated with Covid-19 remain high right now. For your health and safety and those of others, please do not hold in-person gatherings with individuals outside of your immediate household,” Nez said.

You can still enjoy Super Bowl Sunday with those that live in your household, but please do not invite others over and do not go into the homes of others due to Covid-19. We are doing our best to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 and we cannot have another surge in new cases. Please be safe and keep staying home as much as possible, wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings, and wash your hands often,” Nez continued.

On Friday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 114 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and six more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 1,053 as of Friday. Reports indicate that 15,067 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 235,531 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 28,796, including 14 delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,292

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,792

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,374

Gallup Service Unit: 4,546

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,577

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,913

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,449

Winslow Service Unit: 1,835

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Friday, the state of Arizona reported 3,826 new cases, Utah reported 1,216, and New Mexico reported 589 new cases. Public health officials continue to urge the public not to hold in-person gatherings on Super Bowl Sunday due to the risks of Covid-19.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

Since you're here... We believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift of $5 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff