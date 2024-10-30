Wisconsin Native Vote Mobilizes Indigenous Voters with Art and Communit

Tags

Details By Kaili Berg October 30, 2024

Wisconsin Native Vote joined forces with the Bad River and Menominee Indian Tribal Nations last Saturday, October 26, to motivate Native voters to participate in the upcoming November 5 election.

The nonpartisan events, held on the Menominee and Bad River reservations, featured three-on-three basketball tournaments and the unveiling of new murals that celebrated the importance of voting.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

At the Menominee Indian Middle School gym, artist Alex “Gokey” Menore Jr. (Menominee) introduced a striking mural. The artwork prominently featured the Menominee Thunderbird alongside the word “vote,” embodying the cultural pride and urgency of voting for Menominee tribal members.

Meanwhile, at the Bad River Community Center, artist Caitlin Newago (Bad River) unveiled a mural on the basketball courts, infused with imagery significant to the Anishinaabe people. Both murals serve as vibrant reminders of the power of the Indigenous vote.

The day highlighted the strength of the Native vote, with over 70,000 Native people of voting age in Wisconsin, a group with a steadily rising turnout rate in recent elections.

“These events are about celebrating our Indigenous cultures, having pride in who we are, and making sure our communities know they can truly make an impact with their vote,” Wisconsin Native Vote Manager Maria Haskins said in a statement.

The events attracted voters focused on issues central to tribal communities, including tribal sovereignty, water protection, and addressing the opioid and housing crisis that continue to affect Native populations.

“If you don’t vote, you’re surrendering your voice. As Native people, it’s important that we exercise our rights and make sure our voices are heard this November,” Gloria Wiggins, Northern Regional Tribal Organizer for Wisconsin Native Vote said in a statement.

The day’s events highlighted the enthusiasm among Native voters in Wisconsin and encouraged them to engage with issues that impact their communities. As the November 5 election nears, Wisconsin Native Vote and its partners continue to stress that each vote cast can shape the future for Indigenous communities across the state.

More Stories Like This

Join our Founder’s Circle: a special group of supporters who are dedicated to ensuring that Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. To join the Founder's Circle, we ask that you make a monthly recurring contribution of $15 or more or a one-time donation of $175 or more. Donate Free Newsletter