Whtie House Tribal Nations Summit Set for Dec. 9

Details By Levi Rickert November 22, 2024

The White House sent invitations to tribal leaders of all 574 federally recognized tribes earlier this week to attend the fourth White House Tribal Nations Summit by the Biden-Harris administration that is set for Monday, December 9, 2024 in the nation's capital.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, then candidate Joe Biden promised to continue the White House tribal nations conferences held for eight years during the Obama administration’s two terms in office. Once in office, the Biden-Harris administration turned the conferences into summits.

The White House Tribal Nations Summits bring together tribal leaders, leaders of national Native American origanizations, members of Congress, cabinet memebers, and other invited guests. The summit will feature panel discussions and listening sessions with high level administration officials on tribal priorities.

The highlight of the day will be an address by President Biden.

Since Biden will leave office on January 20, 2025, this is last tribal nations summit hosted by the Biden-Harris administration.

It is yet to be determined if the incoming Trump administration will host a summit next year. During his firet term, President Trump never hosted a conference or summit for tribal nations.

