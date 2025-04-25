Wet‑Plate Portraits Power New Fund‑Raiser for Leonard Peltier

Tags

Details By Kristen Lilya April 25, 2025

Iconic Native American activist Leonard Peltier was released from a federal penitentiary in Florida on February 18, 2025, after serving 49 years behind bars. Now 80 years old and in poor health, he was flown home to North Dakota, where he will spend the remainder of his life under house confinement on the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation.

In recent years, Peltier’s health has significantly declined due to complications from diabetes, heart disease, and an untreated aortic aneurysm. Now under home confinement, he faces urgent medical procedures that are expected to cost thousands of dollars.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

In late March, Bismarck-based photographer Shane Balkowitsch, known for his expertise in wet plate photography, captured several striking portraits of Peltier. This historic photographic method, widely used between 1853 and 1880, involves the wet plate collodion process, which utilizes silver on black glass to create hauntingly detailed images.

Why Wet Plate?

The wet‑plate collodion process—pouring light‑sensitive chemicals onto glass, exposing the plate while it’s still wet—dates to the 1850s. Balkowitsch is known for reviving the medium to document Indigenous life, including his 2018 portrait “Standing Rock 2016,” now in the Library of Congress. He believes the 10‑minute ritual forces both artist and sitter into “radical presence.”

So when Balkowitsch sat across from 80‑year‑old Leonard Peltier, he carried more than an antique camera. He carried a promise to show the world the humanity that steel bars could not erase.

Fundraiser

The result—three silver‑on‑glass portraits—are now being used as a limited‑edition print campaign to raise money for Peltier’s medical expenses and procedures.

All proceeds are going to Leonard and his family to help offset some of the costs for some upcoming medical checkups and procedures. Leonard, his family, and legal counsel have requested and approved this fundraiser.

Three images, one message:

"U.S. Prisoner Number 89637-132" Limited Edition by Shane Balkowitsch

BUY YOUR COPY HERE

"Doing Time" Limited Edition by Shane Balkowitsch

BUY YOUR COPY HERE

"Clemency" Limited Edition by Shane Balkowitsch

BUY YOUR COPY HERE

How to Purchase

The fundraiser prints and cabinet cards are available exclusively through Nostalgic Glass Wet Plate Studio’s online store. These limited edition prints are going fast, so get yours today.

For more information or to order, visit www.nostalgicglasswetplatestudio.com

Watch Native Bidaské

Native News Online's editor Levi Rickert interviewed Balkowitsch discuss his work photographing Peltier.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter