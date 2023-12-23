West Michigan Potawatomi Tribes Send $95,000 Worth of Donations Across the Border to Wapole Island First Nation

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
Spearheaded by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians (Gun Lake Tribe) and the Gun Lake Casino, the Nottawaseppi Huron Band and the Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians, as well as Gun Lake Investments, came together this past Monday to send a semi-truck of donated goods to the Walpole Island First Nation in Wallaceburg, Ontario, Canada.
The annual“Stuff the Trailer” donation drive sends donated clothing, food, household, and personal items to an underprivileged tribal community. This year the tribal community was Walpole Island First Nation, which is located across the U.S. and Canadian border near Detroit, Michigan.
“We sincerely thank all our guests and the tribal community here in West Michigan for the overwhelming response to this year’s stuff the trailer donation drive,” Sal Semola, Chief Executive Officer of Gun Lake Casino said. “This yearly occasion holds significance as it provides the Gun Lake Tribe with an opportunity to support fellow tribal nations facing economic challenges in assisting their citizens.”
This year, over $95,000 worth of donated goods were received throughout the month of November. The list of donations this year includes coats, boots, hats, gloves, clothing, toys, non-perishable food, and household items.
