Wednesday Navajo Nation Covid-19 Update: 70 New Cases and Six More Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff February 03, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 70 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and six more deaths.

The total number of deaths is now 1,038 as of Wednesday. Reports indicate that 14,714 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 234,183 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 28,544, including three delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,255

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,784

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,302

Gallup Service Unit: 4,515

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,571

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,895

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,393

Winslow Service Unit: 1,811

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Wednesday, the state of Arizona reported 2,296 new cases, Utah reported 1,591, and New Mexico reported 670 new cases.

“With each day that passes, there is growing concern across the country and here on the Navajo Nation about the Covid-19 variants that are spreading. We are working with our public health experts to ensure that we test for the variants here on the Navajo Nation as well. Reports indicate that the variants are more contagious from person to person, so we all need to keep our guard up and continue taking all precautions even after you received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. We all have a part to play in keeping our loved ones safe and healthy. Our Department of Health can implement all sorts of orders and measures to help reduce the spread of the virus, but it ultimately comes down to our individual choices and actions. Let’s continue to fight hard against Covid-19 and let’s continue to pray for our people,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Thursday, Feb. 4 at 10:00 a.m. (MST) the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel to provide more Covid-19 updates.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff