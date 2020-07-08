Currents

Wednesday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: 40 New Cases

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 40 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and three more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 382 as of Wednesday.

Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,693 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 61,371 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 7,981.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 2,002

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 687

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 504

· Gallup Service Unit: 1,334

· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,142

· Shiprock Service Unit: 1,280

· Tuba City Service Unit: 719

· Winslow Service Unit: 309

* Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the state of Arizona now has the highest rate of COVID-19 throughout the entire world. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez continues to urge all members of the Navajo Nation to wear masks and practice social distancing in public.

"Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and we have to stay strong and be disciplined about staying home and doing what is best for ourselves and our loved ones. It’s very troubling to receive reports of so many of our people traveling back and forth from Phoenix and other cities and putting themselves and our people at risk. Please hold your family members accountable – government cannot do everything and that’s why we need everyone to do their part to help bring the number of new cases down. Keep wearing your masks and keep washing your hands often. The curve is flattening and steadily declining on the Navajo Nation and we want to keep it that way," said President Nez.

On Thursday at 10:00 a.m. (MDT), President Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer will host another online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide updates on COVID-19, the Wood Springs 2 Fire, and the 2020 Census. They will also participate in a live radio forum on KTTN 660 AM on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. (MDT) to provide updates.

