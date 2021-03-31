Wednesday Navajo Nation Covid-19 Update: 15 new cases; Death Toll at 1,247

Details By Levi Rickert March 31, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 15 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 1,247 as previously reported on Tuesday. Reports indicate that 16,398 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 254,374 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 30,095, including one delayed reported case.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,523

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,873

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,589

Gallup Service Unit: 4,756

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,661

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,048

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,656

Winslow Service Unit: 1,971

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Wednesday, the state of Arizona reported 733 new cases, Utah reported 514, and New Mexico reported 277 new cases.

“As we move forward, we have to continue to support one another and to hold each other accountable for adhering to the advice of our public health experts. The CDC Director continues to caution against lifting restrictions too soon and our own health care experts here on the Navajo Nation continue to urge all Navajo Nation residents to minimize travel, to keep wearing face masks, avoid large in-person gatherings, practice social distancing, to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and to get tested if you experience symptoms related to Covid-19," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

We know of at least one variant on the Navajo Nation, but this should not discourage us at all. Instead, it should serve to motivate us to do better and to keep taking all precautions. The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation,” Nez continued.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

The Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on Thursday, April 1 at 10:00 a.m. on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel to provide more Covid-19 updates.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Levi Rickert Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. He can be reached at [email protected]