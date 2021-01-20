Wednesday Covid-19 Update: 94 New Cases; 11 More Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff January 20, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 94 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and 11 more deaths.

The total number of deaths remains 933 as of Wednesday. Reports indicate that 13,748 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 225,099 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 26,612.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 4,946

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,682

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,742

Gallup Service Unit: 4,270

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,452

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,671

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,110

Winslow Service Unit: 1,702

* 37 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Wednesday, the state of Arizona reported 4,845 new cases, Utah reported 2,159, and New Mexico reported 884 new cases. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez visited the Pinon Health Center on Wednesday, where he thanked health care workers as they work to protect local elders by administering the Covid-19 vaccines to individuals who are 65-years and older and those with high-risk medical conditions. Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer vaccines to help protect against the virus.

“I commend all of the health care workers and many others who are working outdoors in the winter weather conditions to administer the vaccine to our elders and those with underlying health conditions. Our daily number of new cases have been relatively low recently, but that does not mean that we let our guard down. We have to keep fighting and using our masks, staying home as much as possible, avoiding gatherings, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands often. The Covid-19 variant is also a growing concern. The variant is said to be much more contagious than the current strain of the virus. Be safe and continue to fight this pandemic together,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

The Navajo Health Command Operations Center, under the Navajo Department of Health, now has an online registration form available for those who want to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. The online registry will assist with planning the allocation of vaccines and in scheduling individuals at the appropriate health care facility. Please visit the following link for more information and to register: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19/Covid-19-Vaccine/Vaccine-Registration.

On Thursday, Jan. 21 at 10:00 a.m. (MST), the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel, and later aired on local radio stations. The Navajo Nation’s stay-at-home order remains in effect for all residents with the exception of essential workers who must report to work, to obtain essential items such as food and medication, and in cases of emergencies.

Covid-19 testing schedules are available online at the Navajo Health Command Operations Center website: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19/Covid-19-Testing. For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff