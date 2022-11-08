WATCH: Native Bidaské with South Dakota State Sen. Red Dawn Foster

Tags

On last week’s Native Bidaské (Spotlight), Levi Rickert welcomed South Dakota state Sen. Red Dawn Foster (D) to discuss the midterm election. Foster is a Lakota/Diné woman running for her third term for South Dakota’s 27th State Senate district. This district encompasses the Pine Ridge Indian Reservatio

Foster, who has an MBA from Notre Dame University, joined Native Bidaské (Spotlight) to emphasize the importance of the Native youth vote and discuss her campaign.

“There's non-partisan efforts to make sure that Native citizens have access to go [vote], some of them are traveling an hour to the polls, so just making sure that they have rides. South Dakota was sued several years ago for the mechanism that suppressed the vote. We now have open precincts in Oglala Lakota County which means that instead of having to go to just one identified precinct that may not be close to where you work, we are the size of Connecticut, now if you are registered Oglala Lakota County you can go to the closest precinct and everything will be done in line.”

Today, Tuesday, is voting day, so make sure to get out and vote!

Editor's Note: Quotes have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Biinjwebinigedaa! - Let’s all Vote!

