📢 WATCH: Mark Charles on Native Bidaské – The Return of Manifest Destiny?

Details By Kristen Lilya March 19, 2025

Friday, March 21st, 2025

12:00 pm ET / 11:00 am CT / 10:00 am MT / 9:00 am PT

Former President Donald Trump has proposed annexing Greenland, Panama, Canada, and even Gaza—raising serious questions about colonialism in the modern era. Some Native leaders see this as a continuation of Manifest Destiny, the same expansionist mindset that led to the displacement of Indigenous peoples for centuries.

Join us for a powerful conversation with Mark Charles (Navajo)—author of Unsettling Truths: The Ongoing, Dehumanizing Legacy of the Doctrine of Discovery—as we break down the deeper implications of these proposals. What’s behind Trump’s push for territorial expansion? How does the legacy of Manifest Destiny still shape U.S. policy? And what does this mean for Indigenous communities today? Tune in to this episode to hear Mark’s thoughts on this topic!

Join host Levi Rickert and Mark Charles for this critical discussion on Native Bidaské.

📣 Spread the word and join us LIVE on Friday, March 21st at 12 pm ET on Native News Online’s Facebook or YouTube channel, or watch LIVE below!

