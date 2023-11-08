Watch Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Native Bidaské on Friday as She Discusses "The Road to Healing" Tour

Details By Native News Online Staff November 08, 2023

Join Native News Online's publisher and editor, Levi Rickert, on Friday, November 10, 2023, for a conversation with U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland on the Road to Healing Tour. In this episode of Native Bidaské, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will discuss her insights from the 12 stops on The Road to Healing Tour.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo), in collaboration with Assistant Secretary Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community), launched The Road to Healing Tour. The tour announcement coincided with the release of Volume 1 of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative Investigative Report, authored by Newland. The report recommended engaging with Indigenous communities and actively listening to their boarding school experiences.

The Road to Healing Tour, which began in July 2022 in Anadarko, Oklahoma, concluded at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana, on Sunday, November 5, 2023. This session marked the 12th stop on the Road to Healing Tour and was led by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs, Wizipan Little Elk Garriott (Rosebud Sioux Tribe).

Join us for this significant conversation live on Native News Online's Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube channel.

