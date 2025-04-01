Watch "An Evening with Bryan Newland" Here

Details By Kristen Lilya April 01, 2025

Former Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community was interviewed last Tuesday evening at Grand Valley State University by Native News Online publisher/editor Levi Rickert and Belinda "Lin" Bardwell (Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa), senior advisor on Native American Affairs and assistant director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs for a fireside chat.

During the conversation, Newland reflected on the historic strides made under his and Secretary Deb Haaland’s leadership. He spoke candidly about the challenges, victories, and ongoing efforts to advance Indigenous sovereignty, land restoration, and policy reform.

Newland agreed with Rickert and Bardwell, the time they worked together was a special moment for Native Americans because he and Haaland working together as Native Americans did not have to spend a lot of time explaining why things were important to Native people.

One of the central themes of the discussion was the importance of tribal self-determination. Newland emphasized:

“For too long, decisions about Indian Country were made without Indian people. We worked to change that—not just in policy, but in practice.”

He also highlighted the significance of land back initiatives, stating:

“We were able to return more than a million acres of land to tribes. That’s not just a policy shift—it’s a shift in power, in dignity, in what the future of Indian Country looks like.”

Addressing Native youth and the next generation of leaders, Newland offered encouragement:

“You belong in these rooms. You belong at these tables. The work we started was never meant to end with us—it’s meant to continue with you.”

Why This Matters:

The fireside chat, presented by Grand Valley State University and Native News Online, provided a rare opportunity for in-depth discussion on the lasting impact of Newland and Haaland’s work. From boarding school investigations to historic investments in tribal infrastructure, their tenure marked a turning point for federal-tribal relations.

For those who missed the live event, the full discussion is now available on Native News Online’s YouTube channel: Watch Here.

