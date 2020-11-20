Currents

Washington Football Team Ends Ties with Native Foundation

Details By Native News Online Staff November 20, 2020

WASHINGTON — The Washington Football Team has ended its relationship with the charitable foundation that team owner Daniel Snyder created to help Native communities, just four months after the NFL franchise dropped its controversial name and mascot.

The team has decided to stop making contributions to the Original Americans Foundation and will instead focus its philanthropic and charitable work on the Washington Football Charitable Foundation, according to a report by USA Today on Wednesday. The separate nonprofit, founded in 2000, will continue to assist Native communities, the team told the newspaper.

The Original Americans Foundation has relied on the team for its funding over the years.

"As a part of our evolution into a franchise of the future, the Washington Football Team’s new leadership is reviewing our philanthropic strategy," the team said in its statement to USA Today. "As part of this review, the Washington Football Team will focus its philanthropic and charitable work through its own foundation, and will no longer make contributions to the Original Americans Foundation."

In July, the Washington Football Team yielded to pressure from Native activists and, more recently, from major sponsors and moved to retire its logo and name, which had long been deemed a racial slur. The team has not decided yet on a new name and is playing this season as the Washington Football Team.

The Original Americans Foundation was founded in 2014, with Snyder touting it as a way to help Native communities by providing them with "meaningful and measurable resources" and offering "genuine opportunities."

The foundation remains active, but the team’s decision ultimately leaves it without funding, USA Today reported.

The newspaper reported earlier this year that the foundation distributed $3.7 million to Native causes in its first year of operation, but donations only totaled roughly $2.5 million over the next four years. The foundation donated $0 in 2019.

On Wednesday, the Washington Post exposed claims of sexual harassment from employees who worked at the foundation. In the report, Original Americans Foundation Executive Director Gary Edwards is accused of sexual harassment.

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff