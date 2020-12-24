Currents

Viral TikTok Star Nathan Apodaca Tests Positive for Covid-19

Details By Darren Thompson December 24, 2020

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Known to the world as “Doggface”, Nathan Apodaca (Northern Arapaho and Mexican) recently tested positive for Covid-19.

On his social media accounts, he shared a photo of his positive test result on Tuesday, Dec. 15, not long after he traveled to Los Angeles by plane to fulfill media projects. TMZ reported on Dec. 15 that it was his first time traveling via plane.

According to TMZ, Apodaca started feeling Covid symptoms four days after returning home from Los Angeles. Some of his symptoms included headaches, fever, coughing, congestion and difficulty breathing, according to his talent agency Gitoni Productions.

Apodaca is considered one of 2020’s biggest internet sensations after he went viral on TikTok for skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” while sipping Ocean Spray. His video sent the classic Fleetwood Mac hit to the top of music charts for the first time in decades, inspiring thousands of people to make their own video encouraging everyone to “stay steady vibin’.”

His TikTok post was used in Ocean Spray television commercials that provided Apodaca high visibility, including commercials that ran during the World Series this past fall.

According to his agent, Apodaca has had to reschedule several appearances due to the positive test result as well as a family vacation he had planned for his family during the holidays. He recently got engaged to his fiancé, Estela Chavez, while in Los Angeles where she also has tested positive for Covid.

In his normal fashion, he posted a video on TikTok dancing to Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.” He has more than 3 million followers on TikTok.

