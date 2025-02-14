Veterans Administration Cuts 1,000 Jobs

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff February 14, 2025

On February 13, 2025, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced the immediate dismissal of over 1,000 employees, primarily targeting non-bargaining unit probationary staff who have served less than a year in competitive service appointments or under two years in excepted service roles.

This action is part of a broader federal initiative under the Trump administration, led by advisor Elon Musk, aiming to streamline government operations and reduce expenditures. The VA anticipates that these personnel reductions will save more than $98 million annually, funds which will be redirected towards healthcare, benefits, and services for veterans.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Despite the significant number of dismissals, the majority of the VA's 43,000 probationary employees remain unaffected. Exemptions were made for those in mission-critical positions, especially roles directly supporting veteran services, and individuals covered under collective bargaining agreements. Additionally, employees participating in the Office of Personnel Management’s deferred resignation program were not impacted.

VA Secretary Doug Collins emphasized that the decision, though difficult, was necessary to enhance support for veterans and their families. He assured that these changes would not negatively impact VA healthcare or benefits. Furthermore, provisions have been made allowing senior leaders to request exemptions for dismissed employees if their removal could adversely affect services.

This move aligns with a government-wide effort to increase efficiency and responsiveness, focusing on the VA's core mission of providing optimal care and benefits to veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter