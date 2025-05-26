United Indian Nations of Oklahoma Urges Lawmakers to Override Governor's Veto of MMIP Bill

Details By Native News Online Staff May 26, 2025

The United Indian Nations of Oklahoma (UINO) is urging all Oklahomans to contact their state legislators and demand an override of Governor Kevin Stitt’s May 5 veto of House Bill 1137. This bill is critical to eliminating barriers that block essential state funding for the investigation of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP).

Although Governor Stitt signed Ida’s Law in 2021—legislation that created a liaison office for MMIP cases—it included a condition requiring the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) to secure federal funding before the office could be fully established.

House Bill 1137, introduced by Representative Ronald Stewart (D-Tulsa), a citizen of the Choctaw Nation, amends Ida’s Law by removing the federal funding requirement. The bill passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in the Oklahoma House (83–0) and Senate (42–1) and is backed by Tribal nations, law enforcement, and advocacy groups statewide.

"The Legislature did its job. They passed a common-sense solution backed by Tribes, law enforcement, and both political parties, and we're grateful for their overwhelming support," said Margo Gray, Executive Director of United Indian Nations of Oklahoma. "The Governor's veto, however, is a blatant denial of justice and a slap in the face to Native families who deserve answers. We urge all Oklahomans to contact their lawmakers and ask them to take the extraordinary but necessary step of overriding Gov. Stitt's veto."

Ida’s Law is named in honor of Ida Beard, a citizen of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes and mother of four, who disappeared from El Reno in June 2015. Nearly a decade later, she remains missing.

Oklahoma currently ranks second in the nation for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) cases, with 690 unresolved cases involving Native individuals as of January 2025. Of those, 181 are in Tulsa alone—ranking the city ninth in the nation. Native women and girls face especially alarming risks: homicide is the third leading cause of death for Native women aged 15–24.

"Three major interstates intersect in Oklahoma, which makes us ground zero for crimes that prey on vulnerable people," said UINO Executive Director Maggie Gray. "Other states confronting this same MMIP crisis have passed similar legislation to improve coordination and response. By vetoing HB 1137, Governor Stitt puts Oklahoma at a disadvantage. He fails not only Native communities—but all Oklahomans. We urge the legislature to override this veto and prevent further tragedy."

Currently, two Cherokee Nation citizens—OSBI special agents Dale Fine and Josh Patzkowski—are tasked with investigating MMIP cases. They operate without a dedicated office or the infrastructure originally envisioned under Ida’s Law. Though the Oklahoma Legislature passed HB 1137 with overwhelming bipartisan support to remove the requirement for federal funding, the lack of resources continues to hamper progress. The agents work within what they describe as a “patchwork system,” relying on coordination with local law enforcement, community volunteers, and grieving families. Both agents and advocates agree: more structure and support are urgently needed.

According to the U.S. Department of the Interior, one of the biggest challenges in solving MMIP cases is the lack of coordination and resources among law enforcement agencies—precisely the gap the proposed OSBI liaison office would fill. Without state funding, however, the office remains unfunded, and the crisis persists.

Federal support is also becoming less reliable. The White House’s proposed 2026 budget includes a $107 million cut to the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ public safety and justice programs, including the federal Missing and Murdered Unit. Continued reliance on shrinking federal resources is no longer realistic—or responsible.

"Oklahoma is ground zero for the MMIP crisis, and with federal budget cuts, vetoing this amendment to Ida's Law essentially kills efforts to investigate and solve these cases," said Ben Barnes, Chairperson of United Indian Nations of Oklahoma. "Gov. Stitt says creating this office, which was originally established by a law he signed in 2021, prioritizes cases based on race and sends the message that some lives are more worthy of attention than others. His veto of this bi-partisan, common sense law to achieve justice for victims and their families proves which lives are unworthy to him."

Editorial boards at The Oklahoman and Tulsa World have joined tribal leaders, UINO, intertribal councils, and other groups in urging an override of the veto. UINO urges Oklahomans to take immediate action by raising their voices to ensure the state does not walk away from its duty to protect citizens and address this crisis.

