United Indian Nations of Oklahoma's "Warrior Up to Vote" Tour Registers Hundreds of Native Voters

Details By Native Oklahoma October 06, 2024

Native Vote 2024.OKLAHOMA CITY—United Indian Nations of Oklahoma (UINO) continues its successful “Warrior Up to Vote” tour, a first-of-its-kind statewide initiative to increase voter registration among Native Americans in Oklahoma. To date, UINO has successfully made contact with more than 3,000 Native Americans across the state, and hundreds have been registered to vote.

"Oklahoma ranks fiftieth in voter participation and registration, and Native Americans have been disproportionately affected by low voter turnout. The Warrior Up to Vote campaign is changing that," said Ben Barnes, UINO Board Chairman. "With the power of the vote, we can tackle issues like tribal sovereignty, education, healthcare, and more. This tour is a testament to our collective strength and determination."

The tour, which launched on September 23, has already stopped at dozens of tribal complexes, tribal healthcare centers and elder programs across the state, including major events in Miami, Vinita, Tahlequah, Bartlesville, Pawhuska and Shawnee. The outreach has empowered Native communities to take action by registering to vote and addressing discrepancies in their voter status.

The success of the Sept. 30 event in Tulsa—featuring the Tribal Sovereignty 101 Summit and Candidates Forum—underscored the significance of this campaign. Attended by National Congress of American Indians Executive Director Larry Wright, Jr., Indian Gaming Association Chairman Ernie Stevens Jr., tribal leaders, and legal experts across the state, the Warrior Up to Vote Tour is providing valuable information on building a pro-Tribal sovereignty agenda. Stevens recognized UINO for their important work by awarding the group the Indian Gaming Association’s 2024 Chairman’s Leadership Award for “Rebuilding Communities Through Indian Self-Reliance.”

With hundreds now registered, the tour has also drawn attention to the importance of addressing the state's recent voter roll purge, which affected over 453,000 Oklahomans, including many Native Americans. Gray says approximately 20 percent of those stopping by one of the Warrior Up to Vote booths discovered they had been purged from the rolls or experienced issues and were able to resolve these problems with the help of UINO. Hundreds more have registered to vote for the first time or updated their information to ensure they avoid being purged in future voter rolls maintenance.