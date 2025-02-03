Ukpeaġvik Iñupiat Corporation Partners to Boost Food Security in Utqiaġvik

Details By Native News Online Staff February 03, 2025

The Ukpeaġvik Iñupiat Corporation (UIC) is providing warm food storage space to support food security in Utqiaġvikm, the largest community in the North Slope Borough.

UIC has partnered with the Alaska Commercial Company and local grocer Kannika’s Market. UIC is providing warm storage space that will allow local stores to increase their inventory. The additional space allows Alaska Commercial Company to expedite delivery of 75,000 additional pounds of groceries, including 55,000 pounds of dry goods, 10,000 pounds of chilled food, and 10,000 pounds of frozen food. Kannika’s Market will also receive additional supplies.

Without the UIC storage space, there wouldn’t be enough room to safely stockpile the expedited deliveries, per a UIC press release.

“Food security is one of UIC’s priorities, and we’re proud to partner with AC and Kannika’s to ensure our community’s needs are met,” said Dr. Pearl K. Brower, President and CEO of UIC, in a statement. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to the well-being of our shareholders and the community of Utqiaġvik.”

This initiative comes as the community prepares for the upcoming meeting of the Alaska Eskimo Whaling Commission (AEWC) and the North Slope Borough-hosted Kivgiq celebration, scheduled for Feb. 10–16. Both events will bring hundreds of visitors to Utqiaġvik, creating strain on local supplies.

Kivgiq, an ancient Inupiaq tradition, brings communities together for dance and fellowship. The five-day celebration features traditional dances, arts and crafts, bartering, storytelling, and gift giving. The event draws participants from across the international circumpolar community, including Russia and Canada, as well as from throughout Alaska and the lower 48 states.

Kyle Hill, president of Alaska Commercial Company thanked UIC for its assistance in getting “every shelf in our store” stocked with expedited supplies.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter