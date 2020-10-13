Currents

U.S. Supreme Court Rules Census Can Stop Counting Now

Details By Levi Rickert October 13, 2020

Breaking News. WASHINGTON — The United States Supreme Court put on hold a lower federal court’s order on Tuesday afternoon, effectively allowing the Trump administration to stop the 2020 Census count now.

The Trump administration sought emergency relief from the nation’s highest court after U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh of the Northern District of California issued late last month a preliminary injunction that requires the 2020 census count to continue in order to ensure all United States residents are reached and counted.

In her ruling, Koh found that the Census Bureau’s Sept. 30 deadline would likely produce an inaccurate count, particularly among historically undercounted groups, such as American Indians and Alaska Natives.

The Navajo Nation joined the lawsuit that was argued before Koh’s court. The Navajo Nation, which has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, said it needs the month of October to ensure more of its citizens are counted.

"The coronavirus pandemic has set all of us back and created many challenges to get people counted, especially for rural areas such as the Navajo Nation," said Jonathan Nez, President of the Navajo Nation, after Koh’s ruling last month.

A U.S. Appeals Court upheld Koh’s decision. The Trump administration’s Justice Department filed an emergency stay with the Supreme Court.

Tuesday’s ruling by the Supreme Court offered no explanation for the decision. Only Justice Sonia Sotomayor issued a written dissent.

“The harms caused by rushing this year’s census count are irreparable. And respondents will suffer their lasting impact for at least the next 10 years,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her dissent.

Earlier Tuesday and prior to the Supreme Court ruling, the National Congress of American Indians, Native American Rights Funds and the National Urban Indian Family Coalition issued a news release calling for the Census count to continue until Oct. 31.

“The U.S. Census Bureau recently informed tribal nations that their reservations and communities are ‘completed’ or are nearing ‘completion’ of the 2020 Census. Unfortunately, the Census Bureau has not explained clearly what those statements mean. This misinformation has caused many tribal nations to mistakenly believe that all of their tribal citizens have been counted, yet Indian Country still remains undercounted,” the three national American Indian organizations said.

The only other recourse for now would be for Congress to pass legislation requiring the count to continue. This option appears unrealistic at this time.

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Levi Rickert Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. He can be reached at [email protected]