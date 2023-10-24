U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Host Roundtable on Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Inflation Reduction Act Implementation in Indian Country

Tags

The U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on Wednesday, October 25 at 2pm - EDT will host a roundtable discussion titled, “Implementing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act in Native Communities.”

The roundtable will be led by Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), vice chairman of the Committee. The Committee will hear directly from tribal and Native organization leaders on Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act programs serving Native communities.

Panelists will include:

The Honorable Jarred-Michael Erickson, Chairman, Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation (WA)

The Honorable Jacob Keyes, Chairman, Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma (OK)

The Honorable Timothy Nuvangyaoma, Chairman, Hopi Tribe (AZ)

The Honorable Sherry Parker, Chairwoman, Hualapai Tribe (AZ)

Ms. Shawn Malia Kanaʻiaupuni, President & Chief Executive Officer of Partners in Development Foundation (HI)

Mr. Tiel Smith, CEO, Rural Alaska Community Action Program, Inc. (AK)

Ms. Susan Masten, Acting Executive Director, Native American Finance Officers Association

LIVESTREAM:

Live video of the event will be available here.

