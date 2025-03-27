U.S. Sen. Tina Smith Hosts Flag Ceremony Honoring Minnesota Tribal Nations

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) hosted a Flag Ceremony on Monday in Washington, D.C., bringing together Tribal leaders from across Minnesota. The event honored the flags of the state’s Tribal Nations, recognizing their sovereignty, identity, and history. The Mille Lacs Singers performed the Flag Song to mark the occasion.

Senator Smith will proudly display the flags of all 11 Tribal Nations in Minnesota at her offices in Washington, D.C., and St. Paul, symbolizing the government-to-government relationships between the federal government and Tribal Nations. This marks the first time a member of Minnesota’s Congressional delegation has displayed all 11 flags simultaneously.

“It is our duty to uphold our trust and treaty obligations to Tribal Nations and protect their inherent sovereignty,” said Senator Smith. “This Flag Ceremony reaffirms my commitment to working alongside Tribal Nations to support their self-governance and self-determination. I am honored to represent them in the federal government and will proudly display their flags in my offices.”

Chief Executive Virgil Wind of the Mille Lacs Band expressed his gratitude for the recognition: “It was an honor to stand with our Mille Lacs Band singers as we lifted our voices to recognize Senator Tina Smith. Her respect for our Band’s flag—and the flags of the ten other sovereign Tribal Nations in Minnesota—demonstrates her deep understanding of what sovereignty means to our people. Like all of us called to serve, she has committed to upholding the laws that recognize our governments and strengthening the trust between our Nations and the federal government.”

Chairman Cole Miller of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community also praised Senator Smith’s efforts: “I want to thank Senator Smith for inviting the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community to this ceremony in recognition of our government-to-government relationship. We were proud to have our elders deliver our flag to her in Washington, D.C., earlier this year. Senator Smith is paving the way for key decision-makers to recognize and uphold our sovereignty.”

The 11 Tribal Nations in Minnesota include the Bois Forte Band, Lower Sioux Indian Community, Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, Prairie Island Indian Community, Leech Lake Band, Mille Lacs Band, White Earth Nation, Fond du Lac Band, Grand Portage Band, Red Lake Nation, and Upper Sioux Community Pezihutazizi Oyate.