 

Currents

Tuesday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: Six New Cases; Zero Deaths

Details
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported six new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 494 as previously reported on Monday. Reports indicate that 7,347 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 92,751 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 9,573.
Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:
· Chinle Service Unit: 2,307
· Crownpoint Service Unit: 799
· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 753
· Gallup Service Unit: 1,540
· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,298
· Shiprock Service Unit: 1,486
· Tuba City Service Unit: 932
· Winslow Service Unit: 454
* Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.
 
The Navajo Nation will have a 32-hour weekend lockdown beginning Saturday, Aug. 29, at 9:00 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 31 at 5:00 a.m.
"We have only six positive COVID-19 cases today, but that doesn’t mean we can be careless or start traveling. We have to remember that numbers are still relatively high in nearby towns and cities, so there is still substantial risk. Please keep wearing your mask, social distancing, washing your hands, staying home as much as possible, and avoid crowds. We do not want another spike and our health care system can’t handle another COVID-19 spike,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism

Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission:  We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country.  We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.

Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.

About The Author
Native News Online Staff
Author: Native News Online Staff