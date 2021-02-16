Tuesday Navajo Nation Covid-19 Update: 24 News Cases - No Recent Deaths Reported

Details By Native News Online Staff February 16, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 24 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 1,112 as previously reported on Monday. Reports indicate that 15,892 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 240,250 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 29,308, including one delayed reported case.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,407

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,834

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,440

Gallup Service Unit: 4,629

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,607

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,964

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,544

Winslow Service Unit: 1,865

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Tuesday, the state of Arizona reported 1,132 new cases, Utah reported 591, and New Mexico reported 308 new cases. The Navajo Nation’s curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MST) seven days a week.

“The most recent Public Health Emergency Order remains in effect, which includes the daily curfew, the stay-at-home order for all residents, and limited essential business hours from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily. We have received more snow here on the Navajo Nation and that is certainly a blessing for all of us, but it also led to some cancellations of vaccine events today. However, our health care facilities are working to reschedule those events as quickly as possible. As I’ve stated before, we’ve dealt with Covid-19 for nearly one year now. So, each of us has some knowledge of the virus and the precautions that we need to take to prevent the spread of the virus in our homes and our communities. With the growing spread of the Covid-19 variants, there’s more reason to continue taking all preventative measures. Continue to stay home as much as possible, wear a mask or two in public, avoid in-person gatherings and crowds, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

The Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 10:00 a.m. (MST) on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel to provide more Covid-19 updates.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

Celebrating 10 years of Native News... We launched Native News Online back in February 2011 with the belief that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope it inspires you to celebrate our first decade with a gift of $10 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff