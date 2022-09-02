Truth and Healing Commission Boarding School Policies Act Webinar on Sept. 13

Details By Native News Online Staff September 02, 2022

On Sept.13, The Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition is hosting an informational webinar on the Truth and Healing Commission Boarding School Policies Act.

The bill would establish a truth and healing commission to investigate the impacts and ongoing effects of the Indian boarding school policies. That commission would be tasked with developing recommendations on ways to protect unmarked graves and accompanying land protections; support repatriation and identify the tribal nations from which children were taken; and discontinue the removal of American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian children from their families and tribal communities by state social service departments, foster care agencies, and adoption agencies.

The legislation was initially introduced in 2020 by then-Congresswoman Deb Haaland, now the Secretary of the Interior Department. It was re-introduced by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) (Ho-Chunk Nation) and Congressman Tom Cole (R-Okla.) in Sept 2022.

The webinar will be held at 3 pm EST. Interested participants can register for free here.

