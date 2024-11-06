Trump Wins Presidency for Second Time - America Elects a Convicted Felon

Details By Levi Rickert November 06, 2024

Native Vote 2024. WASHINGTON — Donald Trump has been projected by The Associated Press to win enough Electoral College votes to win a second term and become the 47th president of the United States. With his win, he made history by being the first candidate convicted on criminal charges to be elected president of the United States. He defeated Vice President Kamala Harris, who became the second woman to be defeated for the nation's highest elective office. Trump beat former secretary Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The AP's projection came shortly after 5:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday when Wisonsin's 10 electoral votes put Trump over the top.

As Election Night continued into the wee hours of Wednesday, the crowd gathered at Harris' event at Howard University began to dwindle as results showed Harris' pathway became elusive. Then around 1 a.m., Harris's campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond addressed the crowd and said: 'We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet. We will continue, overnight, to fight to make sure that every vote is counted, that every voice has spoken. So you won’t hear from the vice-president tonight, but you will hear from her tomorrow."

Down the east coast in West Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump’s supporters, clad in "Make America Great Again" gear, danced and cheered to a playlist of his political rally songs, including the Village People’s "YMCA."

"Frankly, this is, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time... and now it's going to reach a new level of importance," Trump declared shortly before 2 a.m. "Look at what happened—this is crazy! But it’s a political victory unlike anything our country has ever seen."

The 2024 presidential election was Trump's third run for the presidency. This year's victory was the first time he won the popular vote. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday Trump led with 71,202,731 votes (51.0%) to Harris' 66,257,069 votes (47.5%) with votes being tallied in some states.

Trump was convicted in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to an adult-film star alleging an affair with the former president. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 26 in a New York courtroom even as the presidential transition will be underway.

Trump will be sworn in on January 20, 2025.

