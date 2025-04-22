Trump Endorses Continued Use of Native American Imagery in Sports

Details By Levi Rickert April 22, 2025

President Donald Trump has expressed support for defying a ruling by a federal district court in Eastern New York concerning the use of Native American imagery in school sports.

On March 27, U.S. District Court Judge Margo K. Brodie—an appointee of President Obama in 2012—dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Massapequa Union Free School District along with three other Long Island districts. The suit sought to overturn the New York State Board of Regents’ ban on the use of Native American imagery in schools.

The Massapequa Union Free School District, one of the plaintiffs, currently uses the “Chiefs” name and mascot.

In her ruling, Judge Brodie concluded that the school districts did not present sufficient evidence and lacked the legal standing to bring claims under the 14th Amendment and other statutes.

“Because school district plaintiffs, school board plaintiffs, and individual board member plaintiffs suing in their official capacity lack capacity to assert a First Amendment violation, the court does not address their overbreadth claims,” the court ruling said.

On Monday, Trump pledged to continue fighting for the preservation of the controversial “Chiefs” imagery.

The Massapequa school board turned to Trump for support after losing a hard-fought legal battle that spanned nearly two years. The district had sought to retain the “Chiefs” name and logo, which it describes as a tribute to the area’s Native American heritage.

“I agree with the people in Massapequa, Long Island, who are fighting furiously to keep the Massapequa Chiefs logo on their Teams and School,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

In response to why the school system is fighting so hard to retain Native American imagery, the Massapequa Union Free School District’s Board of Education sent the following statement to Native News Online on Tuesday afternoon:

The Massapequa community has been working hard to preserve our identity and protect local decision-making. We are honored that President Trump has recognized our efforts and brought national attention to our cause. His support is a powerful affirmation of what we’re fighting for. We’re deeply grateful for the incredible support from our community, and the continued backing of local leaders and NAGA (Native American Guardians Association), who have stood with us throughout this fight to preserve our community’s identity, traditions, First Amendment rights, and value in honoring Native Americans.”

Located 60 miles to the east from the Massapequa sommunity, the Shinnecock Indian Nation, the only federally recognized tribe on Long Island, issued thie following statement to Native News Online:

"Disrespecting entire groups of people is wrong in any context, but especially in our schools, where all students should feel welcome and supported.

In April 2023, the Board of Regents adopted regulations to end the use of demeaning Indigenous names and mascots in New York's public schools once and for all. They were compelled to act because certain Native American names and images have been shown to perpetuate negative stereotypes that are demonstrably harmful to children.



Massapequa stayed silent during the regulatory process. They did not reach out to Indigenous leaders or engage with the Department's Mascot Advisory Committee to determine whether its Native American team name and mascot would be permissible. Instead, Massapequa decided to pursue litigation challenging the State's regulations. Unsurprisingly, these cases have been dismissed. State and federal courts have upheld the Department's authority to prohibit these mascots. It is ironic that the federal government now seeks to intervene on an issue that is squarely reserved to the states.



If members of the Massapequa board of education are genuinely interested in honoring and respecting Long Island's Native American past, they should talk to the Indigenous people who remain on Long Island. Our regulations, in fact, specifically permit the continued use of Native American names and mascots if approved by local tribal leaders. As Germain Smith, former General Council Secretary of the Shinnecock Indian Nation eloquently stated in support of the Department's position, 'Speaking for myself as a tribal leader and as an Indigenous person, the message that is being sent by [the state regulations] is that we're not a symbol, we're not a mascot, we're not history. We're real people that are still here and still exist.'"

Opponents to the inappropriate usage of Native American imagery in sports cite research that shows mascots are damaging to Native high school and college students.

The Reclaiming Native Truth report, released in June 2018 states:“Research shows that these mascots are damaging to Native high school and college students, negatively impacting feelings of personal and community worth, and that they reinforce bias among non-Native people,” per the Reclaiming Native Truth Project.

The Massapequa Union Free School District subjects some 6,500 students to the inappropriate Native American imagery.

On Monday, Trump added that he is asking Secretary of Education Linda McMahon “to fight” on behalf of the town. It is not clear what action McMahon can take since the lawsuit was dismissed.

