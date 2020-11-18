Currents

Tribal Police Ask for Assistance to Locate Missing Lac du Flambeau Man

LAC DU FLAMBEAU INDIAN RESERVATION — A 35-year-old man has gone missing from the Chequamegon National Forest, near the Lac du Flambeau Indian Reservation in northern Wisconsin.

The Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public to locate John C. Kronquist Sr., who was reported missing on Nov. 14, 2020.

Kronquist is a 35-year-old Native American male, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen during the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, near the intersection of Chequamegon Forest Trail and Island Club Lane, in the Chequamegon National Forest, near Lac du Flambeau.

Kronquist was driving a four-door silver/gray 2016 Chevrolet Impala. The vehicle has miscellaneous dents and damage, including a damaged windshield and a damaged front passenger side bumper. Additionally, the right taillight is damaged and covered in red and yellow tape. The vehicle bears Wisconsin plate no. AEJ7557. The vehicle has not been recovered.

This matter is under active, priority investigation by the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department, as officers continue to search and follow up on all leads.

Anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of John C. Kronquist Sr. is asked to contact the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department at 715-588-7717.

