Tribal Homes in Minnesotta Get $1.4M for Clean Electricity

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff March 18, 2024

Three tribes in Minnesota are getting a $1.4 million federal injection to provide clean electricity to tribal homes. The funding was announced last week by U.S. Democratic Senators Tina Smith, a member of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee, and Amy Klobuchar.

The grants allocated to the Bois Forte Band, Prairie Island Indian Community, and Red Lake Nation will amount to $295,000, $500,000, and $600,000, respectively. Beyond financial assistance, the Tribal Electrification Program also provides technical support to Tribes, assisting them in securing funding for clean energy projects.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“Achieving energy sovereignty while eliminating or offsetting all greenhouse gas emissions on Prairie Island is the goal of our net zero program,” said Prairie Island Tribal Council President Grant Johnson. “This grant will allow us to make electrification improvements to our members’ homes and involve them more directly in our efforts to change our energy narrative and achieve our net zero goal.”

Tribal lands account for around 6.5 percent of the country’s renewable energy potential, yet Native American households lack access to electricity at far higher rates than the national average, according to the Energy Information Administration. Without reliable access to power, essential tasks such as heating homes, lighting, refrigeration, and powering medical equipment become challenging.

This initiative aligns with the Biden-Harris administration’s Justice40 Initiative, which aims to direct a significant portion of federal investments to disadvantaged communities, including federally recognized Tribal Nations.

"For generations, Native communities have been hurt by underinvestment and underfunding of basic infrastructure. Our transition to a clean energy economy can’t leave Indian Country behind,” said Senator Smith in a press release. “This funding gets us closer to ensuring every household in Minnesota, including on Tribal lands, has access to clean electricity.”

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter