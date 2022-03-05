Tribal Elders: The National Indian Council of Aging Wants You to Share Your Stories

Details By Native News Online Staff March 05, 2022

The National Indian Council on Aging (NICOA) is looking for American Indian and Alaska Native elders to share their stories by telling the experiences that made them into who they are today. The national organization focused on the needs of aging American Indian and Alaska Native elders knows elders have powerful to share.

Those willing to tell their stories will have their names entered into a drawing to receive one of five $50 Walmart gift cards.

If you choose to write: There is no required length or limit to your story — it can be as short or long as you want it to be. You may choose to dedicate your story to someone who has inspired you or touched your life or choose to write about yourself, your family, your culture, tribe, upbringing, etc.

If you’re not sure where to begin, here are some questions to consider in telling your story:

Write about your name. Where did it come from? What does it mean?

When and where were you born?

Write about your mom. What would you want people to know?

Write about your dad. What would you want people to know?

Write about your grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins

Are there any funny stories that have been passed down through the generations? Write one of them.

Do you have any siblings? Write about them.

Where did you grow up? What do you remember from that place?

What traditions do you value?

Think about your house growing up. What was it like?

What was your favorite activity as a child?

What was your favorite place as a child?

What did a typical day look like as a child?

What did a typical day look like as a teen?

What was the hardest part about growing up?

What was the best part about growing up?

When did you first leave home? Write about that experience.

What is your favorite family story?

What are you most proud of as an adult?

What advice would you give your younger self?

NICOA knows can help inspire others by sharing your stories.

