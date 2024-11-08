Tragedy in Nunavik: Police Shooting of Inuk Brothers Sparks Outrage and Calls for Justice in Salluit

Details By Kaili Berg November 08, 2024

On November 4, 2024, tragedy struck in Salluit, Nunavik, when police fatally shot 27-year-old Inuk man Joshua Papigatuk and critically injured his twin brother, Garnet.

The Nunavik Police Service (NPS) responded to a disturbance call involving the brothers, and as the situation escalated, officers reportedly used pepper spray and electric shock weapons to subdue the men, ultimately resorting to gunfire.

The Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI), Quebec's police watchdog, is currently investigating the circumstances, while the Sûreté du Québec is conducting a separate criminal inquiry.

The incident has sparked outrage within the community of Salluit and beyond. On November 6, 2024, approximately 60 people gathered in Kuujjuaq, the administrative center of Nunavik, to protest the actions of the Nunavik Police.

The BEI has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, with five investigators assigned to the case. Additionally, the Sûreté du Québec has been tasked with conducting a criminal investigation to ensure a thorough and impartial examination of the events.

The police shooting of the Papigatuk brothers underscores a broader pattern of police violence against Indigenous populations in Canada. According to a 2021 report, Indigenous people make up a disproportionate share of police-involved fatalities nationwide.

In Quebec, where Nunavik is located, the rate of serious incidents involving the NPS is among the highest in the province, with over four percent of cases investigated by the BEI occurring in Nunavik between 2016 and 2018.

Advocates argue that systemic racism, a lack of cultural understanding, and inadequate training have contributed to these alarming statistics.

In the aftermath of the Salluit incident, a GoFundMe campaign titled "Justice for the Salluit Twins" has been established to support the Papigatuk family. The funds aim to cover travel and accommodation expenses as the family seeks specialized medical and mental health services.

The death of Joshua and the critical injury of Garnet have reignited discussions about the urgent need for police reform and the implementation of non-lethal de-escalation techniques in interactions with Indigenous communities.

As investigations proceed, the Salluit community, along with advocates nationwide, continue to call for justice, transparency, and meaningful change to prevent such tragedies in the future.

