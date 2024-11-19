Today is Red Shawl Day

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff November 19, 2024

Red Shawl Day, observed annually on November 19, is a day dedicated to honoring the lives of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit People (MMIWG2S).

Recognized annually during Native American Heritage Month, this day shines a light on the ongoing crisis of violence affecting Indigenous communities across North America.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The red shawl represents the strength, resilience, and voices of Indigenous women and serves as a visible reminder of the lives lost. Advocates wear red to signify the need for awareness and action, with the color symbolizing lifeblood and calling attention to the stolen sisters who can no longer speak for themselves.

Indigenous women experience violence at disproportionately high rates compared to other demographics. According to the National Institute of Justice, more than 84% of Native women have experienced violence in their lifetimes, and Indigenous women are ten times more likely to be murdered than the national average.

Historical and ongoing colonial violence, systemic racism, and jurisdictional complexities contribute to these alarming numbers. Indigenous communities often lack adequate law enforcement resources, and overlapping jurisdictions between tribal, state, and federal authorities create challenges in pursuing justice for victims.

Red Shawl Day amplifies the voices of grassroots organizations, families, and advocates working tirelessly to address the MMIWG2S crisis. Events such as this, educational panels, and marches are held across the country to honor victims and bring attention to the systemic changes needed.

Many of these efforts are led by Indigenous organizations, including the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center (NIWRC), Sovereign Bodies Institute, and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA.

In addition to advocacy, many Tribes play a vital role in the healing process. Ceremonies, songs, and prayers bring these communities together to honor the memory of loved ones while fostering resilience and unity together.

Everyone is encouraged to participate in Red Shawl Day by wearing red, attending events, and learning more about the root causes of the MMIWG2S crisis. Supporting legislation that prioritizes Indigenous safety and justice, such as Savanna’s Act and the Not Invisible Act, is another way to contribute to systemic change.

In addition, individuals and organizations use Red Shawl Day as an opportunity to educate others about the crisis. Social media campaigns encourage the use of hashtags like #RedShawlDay and #MMIWG2S to spread awareness and inspire action.





More Stories Like This

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism That Holds Power to Account With the election now decided, Native News Online is recommitting to our core mission: rigorous oversight of federal Indian policy and its impact on tribal communities. The previous Trump administration’s record on Indian Country — from the reduction of sacred sites to aggressive energy development on tribal lands — demands heightened vigilance as we enter this new term. Our Indigenous-centered newsroom will provide unflinching coverage of policies affecting tribal sovereignty, sacred site protection, MMIR issues, water rights, Indian health, and economic sovereignty. This critical watchdog journalism requires resources. Your support, in any amount, helps maintain our independent, Native-serving news coverage. Every contribution helps keep our news free for all of our relatives. Please donate today to ensure Native News Online can thrive and deliver impactful, independent journalism. Donate Free Newsletter