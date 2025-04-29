Tlingit & Haida Breaks Ground on New Early Education Sites on Prince of Wales Island

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff April 29, 2025

Tlingit & Haida is partnering to build two new early education facilities on Prince of Wales (POW) Island, with construction now underway in Klawock and Craig, Alaska. The Tribe recently held ceremonial groundbreakings at both sites to celebrate this important milestone in expanding early childhood education in Southeast Alaska.

Set for completion in summer 2026, the new campuses will feature Head Start programs, language immersion classrooms in Xaad Kíl and Lingít, and childcare services. These culturally grounded learning environments will provide vital support to tribal citizen families and help strengthen Indigenous language and identity from an early age.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“We have nearly 400 tribal children on Prince of Wales, and these projects are a powerful example of education sovereignty in action,” said Tlingit & Haida President Chalyee Éesh Richard Peterson. “They’re made possible through the strength of Tlingit & Haida’s partnerships and a shared commitment to investing in our future. Tlingit & Haida is dedicated to working with tribes and other key partners to build strong, healthy communities for generations to come.”

The partnerships with Craig Tribal Association and the City of Klawock allowed access to the land and infrastructure for each campus. The early education campuses will provide a holistic solution that is a model for other education institutions on how to deliver culturally-relevant learning environments. This model can be achieved in other communities in collaboration with Southeast Alaska village tribes.

“The new early education campuses are about more than just buildings—they're about giving our children a strong start and preserving our cultural identity through education,” said Chief Operating Officer Roald Helgesen. “The goal of early education is to support children’s cognitive, emotional, social, and physical development during these critical early years, often through play-based, culturally responsive, and developmentally appropriate curriculum. Together, we are creating a brighter future for our children and communities!”

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter