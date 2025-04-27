TIME Magazine Names "Braiding Sweetgrass" Author Robin Wall Kimmerer to Its "100 Most Influential People of 2025” List

Details By Native News Online Staff April 27, 2025

Robin Wall Kimmerer, a tribal citizen of the Citizen Potwatomi Nation, has been named to TIME magazine’s “The 100 Most Influential People of 2025” list. Kimmerer is the best-selling author of “Braiding Sweetgrass : Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants,” a book that blends Indigenous wisdom, scientific knowledge, and personal storytelling to explore the deep relationship between people and the natural world.

Kimmerer, a botanist, highlights how plants and nature are not just resources but relatives and teachers. Through essays about sweetgrass, strawberries, maple trees, and more, she invites readers to embrace gratitude, reciprocity, and respect for the earth.

Despite having no mass-marketing campaign, TIME magazine cites how Kimmerer became “a wildly successful best seller seemingly out of nowhere.”

“Millions of readers have experienced that same magnetic pull—most recently with her newest offering, The Serviceberry. Just as nature finds a way, Robin has found her devoted readers. And during a time of tremendous environmental fear and uncertainty, we have found, to our immeasurable relief, our master teacher,” TIME magazine says about Kimmerer.

CLICK to read TIME magazine's article on Robin Wall Kimmerer.

